Harvey Elliott Excited By New Liverpool Signing Fabio Carvalho Ahead Of Pre-Season Training Starting On Monday
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been speaking about his new teammate Fabio Carvalho ahead of pre-season training starting on Monday at the AXA Training Centre.
The two 19-year-olds were once part of the Fulham youth setup together and will now team up at Anfield.
Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, England under-21 international Elliott explained what Carvalho will bring to the club.
"He brings everything, in all fairness. He has a great attitude, he has the flair, the skill, the determination and he can score and assist as well.
"He's the perfect player, in my eyes, and to have him on board and to have him in the building and around us, he'll only make us better players as well, and it will only make him a better player.
"It's been a long time, as I said, and to hopefully share the pitch with him again and to have that link-up, it'll be great and I'm just looking forward to it.
Read More
"Hopefully he can show everyone why we signed him."
The Carvalho signing is another exciting one for Liverpool fans with many experts in the game predicting he could go right to the very top.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Breaking News: Mohamed Salah Extends Contract At Liverpool
- Article 'It's A Happy Day' - Mohamed Salah On Signing A New Contract With Liverpool
- Report: Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract Details Revealed
- Brazilian Legendary Duo Cafu And Roberto Carlos Claim Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And Tottenham's Heung-Min Son Are League's Best
- Liverpool Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga joins Macclesfield on Season-long Loan
- 'It Wouldn't Surprise Me If This Guy Is Just As Effective' - Pundit On Comparison Between Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |