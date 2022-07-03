Skip to main content

Harvey Elliott Excited By New Liverpool Signing Fabio Carvalho Ahead Of Pre-Season Training Starting On Monday

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been speaking about his new teammate Fabio Carvalho ahead of pre-season training starting on Monday at the AXA Training Centre.

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Fabio Carvalho

The two 19-year-olds were once part of the Fulham youth setup together and will now team up at Anfield.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, England under-21 international Elliott explained what Carvalho will bring to the club.

"He brings everything, in all fairness. He has a great attitude, he has the flair, the skill, the determination and he can score and assist as well.

"He's the perfect player, in my eyes, and to have him on board and to have him in the building and around us, he'll only make us better players as well, and it will only make him a better player.

"It's been a long time, as I said, and to hopefully share the pitch with him again and to have that link-up, it'll be great and I'm just looking forward to it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabio Carvalho

"Hopefully he can show everyone why we signed him." 

The Carvalho signing is another exciting one for Liverpool fans with many experts in the game predicting he could go right to the very top.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

skysports-jude-bellingham-england_5246214
Transfers

Liverpool Football Club And The Jude Bellingham Conundrum

By Ritchie Slack14 minutes ago
Liverpool Squad
Opinions

A Look At How Liverpool Could Start The First Game Of Next Season

By Owen Cummings59 minutes ago
Naby Keita
Transfers

'The Door Is Open' - Pundit Claims Naby Keita Could Leave Liverpool Amid Rumours Of Swap Deal With Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Harvey Elliott New Liverpool Squad Number Revealed Ahead Of 2022/23 Season - Player Gives Reasons For Change

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler.
Quotes

'A Data Game' - Robbie Fowler Explains Liverpool's Scouting System & How Darwin Nunez Could Help In Certain Matches

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk
News

Liverpool Reveal FPL Prices For 11 Players - Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Van Dijk & More

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Darwin Nunez v Erling Haaland - Robbie Fowler Gives Verdict On Chase For Premier League Golden Boot

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
John W Henry
Opinions

Does Mohamed Salah's New Contract 'Shut Up' The FSG Haters?

By Owen Cummings11 hours ago