'Harvey Elliott Is Not Really A Midfielder' - TalkSport Pundit Shares His Thoughts On Liverpool's Midfield Options

TalkSport pundit and avid Liverpool supporter Ade Oladipo has had his say on the Reds current midfield crisis claiming Harvey Elliott is being played out of position.

"Not only is he not a defensive minded midfielder, Harvey Elliott isn't really a midfielder," Oladipo told fellow pundit Rory Jennings on YouTube.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"If you think at when Elliott was on loan at Blackburn he was playing where [Mohamed] Salah is now, so that's his favourite position.

"He [Elliott] can do a job in midfield when he has to fill in a few holes sometimes, but that just isn't his position. The game against United just showed how defensively minded he is not."

Oladipo also reiterated the importance of bringing in new midfielders this summer as he outlines the players who in his opinion need to be moved on from Anfield as soon as possible.

"Even if you look at Liverpool's squad now and if we somewhat get close to perfect there are still going to be holes there. Even when everyone comes back from injury I still think they need a midfielder.

IMAGO / PA Images

"So even if Liverpool have their best squad of 18 available, they are still in my opinion lacking something. You look at the injury record of some of these players, Thiago Alcantara can't keep fit, Naby Keita can't keep fit.

"I get the [Jude] Bellingham transfer talk and fingers crossed it happens next summer, but we need three midfielders. With Keita there's problems so he's gone, he should go," added Oladipo.

"Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] can't keep fit and can't play so he also needs to go, [James] Milner at the end of his contract should go, his legs have now gone.

"So even if Bellingham is 'the one' for next summer there's still three or four new players you need to bring in. I would just get them in now."

