Harvey Elliott On How Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah Told Him To Eat Less Bread

Harvey Elliott has been explaining how he has a thirst from learning from his teammates at Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has been one the few bright spots for Liverpool amid their disappointing start to the season showing real character and leadership when other more experienced players have struggled.

Harvey Elliott has been one of the bright spots from Liverpool's poor start to the season. IMAGO / Xinhua

Elliott explained in an interview with The Times how he is keen to learn from his superstar teammates and recalled a time where Mohamed Salah gave him some advice in respect of his nutrition habits.

“To have these players here and the chance to learn from them is amazing. They all want me to do well and are giving me pointers, for example Mo with the bread. I have taken it on board.

“My breakfast is mainly bread with beans or avocado. I did eat bread in the morning, but that was white bread. Now I have changed it to brown bread which is a lot healthier.

“He is not someone to say, ‘You need to be doing this, you need to be doing that.’ He is more of a guy who helps you out and gives you pointers, and you go away and think about it.

“Now it is always in my head. At the time I was thinking, ‘What is he on about? I’m just having breakfast!’ But looking back there are so many things you can change in your diet and it is just about the small margins. That is a prime example of what he is like.”

Harvey Elliott has all the attributes required to be a top player. If he can also learn and take on board advice from the best like Salah, it is only going to help make him even better.

