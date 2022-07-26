Skip to main content

'Has Ingredients Of Andres Iniesta' Liverpool's Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders Full Of Praise For Harvey Elliot

Harvey Elliot is regarded very highly within the Liverpool fanbase, however, assistant manager Pep Lijnders' take on the youngster is even higher. 

This could be the season where Harvey Elliot works himself into the first team. With Jordan Henderson's form coming under scrutiny last season, there are already calls for Elliot to replace him.

Andres Iniesta

Jurgen Klopp did in fact trust the youngster in the starting line-up before he was injured, already showing the faith he and his coaching staff have in him.

Speaking to The Mirror, Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders stated that Elliot has 'some of the ingredients' as Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.

“There is no such thing as like for like in football, but Harvey Elliott has some of the ingredients of Andres Iniesta and thinks like a creative midfielder.” 

Harvey Elliot

Author Verdict

I understand Pep with this, as he is not comparing Elliot to Iniesta as such, just states that the way he plays is similar. 

Using the Barca legend as an example tells you exactly where he and Klopp see the youngster in this Liverpool side. The driving player from midfield in and around the box. 

I, myself, have big expectations of Harvey Elliot, but don't wont to put that pressure on him. He has bags of talent and he couldn't have better coaching around him for him to reach his potential.

