'Have To Play Their Own Game' - Former Player On How Liverpool Should Approach Champions League Final With Real Madrid

Former Reds defender Glen Johnson believes Liverpool need to focus on themselves when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's team have enjoyed a smooth path to the final in Paris and Johnson is of the view via his column in bettingodds.com that Liverpool should not show Los Blancos too much respect and should take the game to them.

“I think Liverpool just have to play their own game.

"They’re gonna have a few big figures missing, so they might play slightly differently, but I think some teams just show these giants too much respect and Liverpool are always at their best when they’re on the front foot and pressing everyone and charging around, and that’s what suffocates people and gets the ball back quickly.

"I don’t think they’ll show this Madrid side too much respect."

Hopefully Johnson's comments on having 'big figures missing' may be less of an issue than anticipated with Fabinho and Joe Gomez having returned to team training and Thiago Alcantara also on the mend.

