'He Can Go And Win Some Serious Silverware With Liverpool' - Former Player On Mohamed Salah Bouncing Back From AFCON Disappointment

A former Leeds United player has been speaking about how he expects Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah to bounce back after his disappointment of losing in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Salah's Egypt lost on penalties in the final as Sadio Mane stepped up to hit the decisive spot-kick to win the trophy for Senegal.

Noel Whelan told Football Insider he believes the 29-year-old will be pleased to be back at Liverpool but despite still feeling a strong sense of disappointment will look forward to having so much to play for this season with the Reds.

“He’ll be happy to be back at Liverpool.

“He will still have a massive sense of disappointment because nobody likes to lose a final after coming so close.

“But there’s no time to feel sorry for yourself. You’re still chasing down the Premier League, you’re in the final of the League Cup, you’re still in Europe and the FA Cup."

Whelan also went on to say that he expects Salah to put his AFCON disappointment behind him by winning at least one trophy with Liverpool.

“I’m very sure he’s not going to finish the season without a trophy. That loss on Sunday will probably give him even more determination.

“He can go and win some serious silverware with Liverpool having come so close in the African Cup of Nations.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook