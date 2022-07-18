'He Can Go On to Become The Best Player In The History Of The Club' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho On Mohamed Salah

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has spoken of his delight regarding Mohamed Salah's new contract in a recent interview.

The Egyptian finally put pen to paper on a new long-term deal after months of drawn-out negotiations between the two parties.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Brazilian Fabinho admitted that Salah staying at the club had even more importance after it became known that Sadio Mane would be moving to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

“That was really important, especially after losing Sadio. We knew Mo had to stay in the team and keep playing with us.

“I am really happy for him that the contract got sorted. I think he’s happier than before. In the last five years, he’s been maybe the best player in this team and has shown how important he is for the club."

Fabinho went on to say that he is now keen to help Salah become the best player in Liverpool's history.

“He’s already a legend of Liverpool. With this new deal, he can go on to become the best player in the history of the club. I’ll really try to help him achieve this.”

It was a huge moment when Salah committed his future to Liverpool and they will need him at his very best if they are going to continue to fight on all fronts without Mane being alongside him.

