Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'He Can Play Everywhere' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Praises FA Cup Semi-Final Hero Sadio Mane

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has praised teammate Sadio Mane after his two goal contribution helped the Reds beat Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's team stormed into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to Mane's brace and another Ibrahima Konate header. City put up a spirited fightback but the damage was done in the first 45 minutes and Liverpool will now play Chelsea in the final.

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

Alisson told The Athletic how lucky the team are that the Senagalese is so versatile and how his new central role after the introduction of Colombian Luis Diaz on the left suits him.

“Sadio is an amazing player. He can play everywhere.

“Diaz is now playing more on the outside of the pitch where Sadio played for most of his career. But Sadio has shown he can play as a No 9 too.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“In that role, he’s freer to move everywhere. He has so much quality and he’s contributing a lot for us, scoring goals and creating situations. There’s a healthy competition here that helps to bring up the level.”

Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday as they take on Manchester United in a huge Premier League clash at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Shirt Sponsorship Deal From Standard Chartered In 2023

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Im Looking Forward To Playing' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Looks Ahead To FA Cup Final After Previous Wembley Heartbreak

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Articles

Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Early Starting XI Prediction

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Demands Revealed

By LFC Transfer Room17 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew22 hours ago