'He Can Play Everywhere' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Praises FA Cup Semi-Final Hero Sadio Mane
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has praised teammate Sadio Mane after his two goal contribution helped the Reds beat Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's team stormed into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to Mane's brace and another Ibrahima Konate header. City put up a spirited fightback but the damage was done in the first 45 minutes and Liverpool will now play Chelsea in the final.
Alisson told The Athletic how lucky the team are that the Senagalese is so versatile and how his new central role after the introduction of Colombian Luis Diaz on the left suits him.
“Sadio is an amazing player. He can play everywhere.
“Diaz is now playing more on the outside of the pitch where Sadio played for most of his career. But Sadio has shown he can play as a No 9 too.
“In that role, he’s freer to move everywhere. He has so much quality and he’s contributing a lot for us, scoring goals and creating situations. There’s a healthy competition here that helps to bring up the level.”
Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday as they take on Manchester United in a huge Premier League clash at Anfield.
