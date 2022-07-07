Skip to main content

'He Can Play On The Right-Wing And In Midfield' - Pundit On A Possible Position Change For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

A former player has been discussing the possibility of a change in position for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in a recent interview.

Despite his brilliant, play-making ability as a full-back, there is constant discussion as to whether the 23-year-old should be pushed into a more advanced role, something which England manager Gareth Southgate experimented with in a recent international.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan told Football Insider that despite Alexander-Arnold's ability to play in multiple positions, the team would risk losing a lot if the switch was made.

“I wouldn’t want to lose that dynamic you have with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right and Andy Robertson on the left.

“Yes, he can play on the right-wing and in midfield but he’s one of the best right-backs in the world, not just in England. Why would you try and change that? You don’t change things that aren’t broken.

“Those two down the left and the right is one of the best partnerships you can get. The performances that they put in, scare teams.

“You wouldn’t want to lose that energy from right full-back by messing around with different players in different areas. The back four has been solid for a number of years.

“You’ve got Virgil van Dijk and the goalkeeper who came in with two of the best full-backs in the world, why would you move that?

“I don’t think it will happen, I would be very surprised if it does happen.”

This is a topic of conversation that rears its head every now and then but Whelan makes some very good points about why Alexander-Arnold should continue in the role where he has excelled.

