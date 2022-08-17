Skip to main content

'He Can Put Pressure on Nunez' - Pundit Believes New Frontman May Be Axed From Side

Liverpool's new Uruguayan frontman Darwin Nunez faces at least three games on the sidelines after his red card on Monday evening. Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan believes Diogo Jota's imminent return could spell the end for Nunez in the starting 11 for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Nunez's first game back after his three-match suspension would be away at Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby against Everton, the exact match that Diogo Jota is in line for his return to action following a hamstring injury.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former striker Whelan believes that the return of Jota should worry the whole front line of Liverpool “Jota is so important to Liverpool.

“He can put pressure on Diaz, Salah, Firmino, or Nunez – he can play anywhere across that front three."

Diogo Jota
Whelan added “I think the best position for him is that central role – allowing him to make those late runs into the box.

“There are many ways you can use Jota and that’s the good part about what he brings to the side. He’s no one-trick pony.

“He’s a very capable player, and we saw that when he stood up and took charge while Salah and Mane were away at the African Cup of Nations.

“Look, to have that kind of versatility – that’s pressure on that whole front line.”

