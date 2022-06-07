Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'He Could Ruin His Legacy' - Former Player Issues Warning To Mohamed Salah Should He Consider Transfer To Premier League Rivals

Former Liverpool and England right-back Glen Johnson has been speaking about Mohamed Salah's future and where he could end up playing his football when his contract expires.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian has 12 months left to run on his current deal and despite being in talks with the club for months, there is no sign of an agreement.

The 29-year-old was reported last week to prefer a move to another Premier League club at the end of his deal if no agreement can be found to keep him at Anfield.

Speaking in his column on bettingodds.com, Johnson believes that Salah would lose some of his legendary status at Liverpool should he stay within the Premier League with one of their rivals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“If he went somewhere like Manchester City, then he could possibly ruin his legacy at Liverpool. I don’t think he would move to another Premier League, if I’m honest. 

"We know how much he loves Liverpool, so I don’t know if he could go through with a move like that. This may be a scare tactic from his team, but I’m not too sure. If he did move to a rival like City though, then yes, he definitely runs the risk of ruining his legacy at Liverpool.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

James Milner
News

Report: Liverpool Ace Turned Down Aston Villa And Newcastle Offers

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Mestalla Stadium Valencia
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In For Valencia And Spain Midfielder

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
raphinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Suffer Transfer Blow In Pursuit Of Leeds And Brazil Star

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Bale and Ramsey
Non LFC

Report: Cardiff City Set Sights On Gareth Bale And Aaron Ramsey

By Owen Cummings6 hours ago
Naby Keita
News

Report: Naby Keita Expected To Renew Contract At Liverpool As Discussions Take Place Amid PSG Interest

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
James Milner
News

'Nobody Should Overlook His Quality On The Pitch' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted As James Milner Extends Contract

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
James MIlner
Articles

'It's A No Brainer' - Fans React To News That James Milner Has Signed a New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'He'd Pick Liverpool Over (Manchester) United - Former Red On Transfer Chase For Benfica's Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago