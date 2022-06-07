'He Could Ruin His Legacy' - Former Player Issues Warning To Mohamed Salah Should He Consider Transfer To Premier League Rivals
Former Liverpool and England right-back Glen Johnson has been speaking about Mohamed Salah's future and where he could end up playing his football when his contract expires.
The Egyptian has 12 months left to run on his current deal and despite being in talks with the club for months, there is no sign of an agreement.
The 29-year-old was reported last week to prefer a move to another Premier League club at the end of his deal if no agreement can be found to keep him at Anfield.
Speaking in his column on bettingodds.com, Johnson believes that Salah would lose some of his legendary status at Liverpool should he stay within the Premier League with one of their rivals.
“If he went somewhere like Manchester City, then he could possibly ruin his legacy at Liverpool. I don’t think he would move to another Premier League, if I’m honest.
"We know how much he loves Liverpool, so I don’t know if he could go through with a move like that. This may be a scare tactic from his team, but I’m not too sure. If he did move to a rival like City though, then yes, he definitely runs the risk of ruining his legacy at Liverpool.”
