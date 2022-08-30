'He Decided To Go To Another Club' | Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Transfers

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp spoke earlier to the press ahead of Liverpool’s home fixture against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Part of the embargoed section of the press conference was released late at night on Tuesday.

There has been much speculation surrounding the prospect of Liverpool signing a midfielder before Thursday's 11pm deadline. Excitement grew after Friday night's embargoed press conference was released ahead of Liverpool's game with Bournemouth.

Last Friday, Jurgen Klopp claimed that Liverpool wanted to sign a midfielder and that work was being done before the window closes on Thursday. Since that statement was released, whilst there have been many rumours floating about, nothing concrete has been revealed.

Here's what Jurgen Klopp had to say today:

"So, we start the season with nine midfielders and everything in aspect to creativity, speed, excitement because of the youth, stuff like this, technique, fight, runners, whatever you want. It was all there.

"You start a pre-season and when a player who has a one-year, two-year contract comes in and says; 'I didn't play enough last year, I want to go', then at that moment they go.

"[The idea that] we push people actively out and tell them 'you are cut out now ... we don't like you anymore', we are not like this.

"So it means, that we had all different aspects to a midfield game. But you all [journalists] told me that we need a midfielder. A tenth midfielder? I wasn't so sure.

"But we were going for a midfielder but the midfielder decided to go to another club, so that can happen.

"Some players in this moment are just unavailable.

"Now we can make the decision. Do we bring someone in and we think: 'is he the right one?' I'm not 100% sure. In the short term? Yes. Long term? I'm not 100% sure, so what would that mean for the next transfer.

"We cannot just push the button and say 'bring him in' and we worry about all the problems it could create next year, later on, all these kind of things.

"Yes, we get injuries and then it looks like all of a sudden we need a midfielder. We always wanted [a midfielder] but it was always about the right one. We cannot change that just because of injuries.

"It must always be short and long term."

