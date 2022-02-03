'He Doesn't Impress Me', 'Not At The Level Like Mbappe' - Cameroon Forward Aboubakar On Mohamed Salah Ahead Of Egypt AFCON Clash

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar has raised the stakes ahead of his team's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Thursday evening against Egypt by claiming that he is not impressed by Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

The Al Nassr player is currently the top scorer in the AFCON tournament with six goals so far helping the hosts into the semi-finals where they will meet Salah's Egypt.

The 30 year old made his thoughts clear in an interview with rfi as he played down Salah's achievements in the Premier League and said he isn't at the same level as other players like Kylian Mbappe.

"He doesn't impress me much. I say it clearly because I'm an honest person and I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn't impress me much.

"He's a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn't produce a lot of stuff in the game. Of course, he's doing good stuff in the Premier League because he's been in a team that's been there for years.

"He's a good player but not at the level of some like Mbappé."

If Liverpool's 29 year old needed any further motivation ahead of the game on Thursday, it's been provided by Aboubakar with his comments.

The two teams will play each other for a place in the final against Sadio Mane's Senegal on Sunday and details of when and where you can watch the game can be found here.

