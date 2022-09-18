'He Doesn't Look Happy To Me' - Former Liverpool Player On Sadio Mane

There was a shock in the Bundesliga on Saturday as Bayern Munich fell to a 1-0 defeat away at FC Augsburg leaving them in fourth place in the table.

It has been an indifferent start for Julian Nagelsmann's team and former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been one of the players subject to criticism.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

The Senegalese has struggled over recent weeks after starting well and former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann told GMX (via The Metro) that he thinks Mane hasn't settled in Munich.

"He is not integrated. I saw him at Liverpool FC, where he played through the middle. That is not his position. Now he’s taking that position at FC Bayern as well. He is at his best when he comes from the outside. He doesn’t look happy to me.

"Other players like Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala or, in defence, Lucas Hernandez, who is injured at the moment, are putting in outstanding performances.

"Nobody is talking about Mane at the moment. He seems isolated and hardly takes part in the game. FC Bayern has to get a grip on that."

IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie

LFCTR Verdict

The team as a whole have struggled over recent weeks and not just Mane who has returned five goals in his first 11 matches for Bayern so there has to be some perspective put around the recent criticism.

It's interesting to read Hamann's comments about Mane's position as it was in a central striking role that he recovered his form at Liverpool after a dip over the 18 months before.

Only time will tell if Mane will excel in Germany like he did at Liverpool but there is no doubt he will give everything he has to make it a success story.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |