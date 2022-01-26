Skip to main content
'He Finishes Like Salah' - England Legend Hails Liverpool Transfer Target Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen has been subject to praise by former England international and West Ham coach Stuart Pearce.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool scouted Bowen – not for the first time – earlier this month. He scored both of West Ham’s goals as they beat Norwich 2-0 in the Premier League.

Pearce hailed Bowen, speaking to TalkSport this week - even comparing him to Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah.

“The comparisons between him and probably Mo Salah, the way Mo Salah finishes where he stands the defender up and stops him and then goes again or uses the defender, you use the defender to curl the ball around into that far corner.

“And I think its just picking up a few comparisons that can help Jarrod with his game a little bit.

“Starting a run then stopping it, killing a defender in his tracks then going again. Little things like that, that’s why I think he still has more to come from his game.

“Good thing with him, he’s got two really good feet, and the last goal he scored was with his head and he’s got a really good leap on him as well.

Read More

“So all-round he can score with his head or both feet which is a sign of a decent striker and he’s played up front for us as well which has been a real bonus for us as a team.”

Author Verdict

Bowen is almost the perfect fit for Liverpool's on and off-field business. The issue is whether he starts 

