‘He Has a Real Opportunity to Be Starting for England at the World Cup’ - Ex-England International Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold for World Cup Place

Gareth Southgate finds himself not short of options in the right-back position as he looks to select his squad for the upcoming World Cup this winter. Ex-England International has backed Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to be the starting choice come the opening group game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold finds himself with competition from Chelsea's Reece James, Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier all battling it out to be Southgate's starting right-back.

With the upcoming World Cup, this winter players find themselves with only three months of club football to impress national team managers before departing for Qatar.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former England shot-stopper Paul Robinson has backed the Liverpool defender to secure the place in Southgate's side “Listen, he has a real opportunity

“He has had a full pre-season under his belt. He has not fitness concerns or issues so he should start the new season well.

“If he does that he has a real opportunity to be starting for England at the World Cup. It is a race to the finish line for a lot of players."

Robinson then added that the only questionable thing about the full-back is his defending “Trent has the best opportunity he has had for a long time to make that right-back position his own. The competition for it is incredible.

“He is an all-round full-back. The only thing you can question at times is his defensive capabilities.

“But what he gives you offensively… His delivery and record on set plays is there for all to see.”

