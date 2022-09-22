'He Has Been First Class' - Liverpool U21s Head Coach On Selecting Arthur Melo

Liverpool U21s head coach Barry Lewtas has confirmed that new Reds signing Arthur Melo has been featuring for the academy in order to boost his match fitness levels for the first team.

Melo who signed for the Reds on a season-long loan from Italian giants Juventus on summer deadline day hasn't started a first team game as of yet due to his low fitness levels.

The 26-year-old Brazilian recently played for just over an hour in the Papa Johns Trophy tie with Rochdale on Tuesday night and according to Liverpoolfc.com he's been performing well.

"Arthur has been in over the international break to play games and build up his fitness," Lewtas told the Liverpool Echo.

"That's off his own back, so that shows his level of professionalism. He has been great with the lads as well. He has been first class.

"In training on Monday he was excellent, he really drove the lads and as a matchday minus one, it's probably the best one we've had.

"He wants to get fit, he doesn't need a week off, so it's come from him. He doesn't speak Scouse and I don't speak Portuguese, but I think you can tell from the body language.

"In the meetings we went through some extra things and cleared a few things up. He has embraced it," added Lewtas.

"He first trained with us on Friday. He trained with the first team and then he had a session with us for the team that was going to play against Leicester.

"He'll do a little work with us during the international break."

