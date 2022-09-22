Skip to main content

'He Has Been First Class' - Liverpool U21s Head Coach On Selecting Arthur Melo

Liverpool U21s head coach Barry Lewtas opens up on his logic behind selecting Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo in recent fixtures
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool U21s head coach Barry Lewtas has confirmed that new Reds signing Arthur Melo has been featuring for the academy in order to boost his match fitness levels for the first team. 

Arthur Melo

Melo who signed for the Reds on a season-long loan from Italian giants Juventus on summer deadline day hasn't started a first team game as of yet due to his low fitness levels.   

The 26-year-old Brazilian recently played for just over an hour in the Papa Johns Trophy tie with Rochdale on Tuesday night and according to Liverpoolfc.com he's been performing well. 

"Arthur has been in over the international break to play games and build up his fitness," Lewtas told the Liverpool Echo. 

"That's off his own back, so that shows his level of professionalism. He has been great with the lads as well. He has been first class.

"In training on Monday he was excellent, he really drove the lads and as a matchday minus one, it's probably the best one we've had.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He wants to get fit, he doesn't need a week off, so it's come from him. He doesn't speak Scouse and I don't speak Portuguese, but I think you can tell from the body language. 

Arthur Melo

"In the meetings we went through some extra things and cleared a few things up. He has embraced it," added Lewtas.  

"He first trained with us on Friday. He trained with the first team and then he had a session with us for the team that was going to play against Leicester.

"He'll do a little work with us during the international break." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

'This Makes My Time Here More Special' - Kostas Tsimikas On His New Chant & Favourite Liverpool Memory

By Rowan Lee
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Harvey Elliott Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

Former Player 'Not Surprised' Liverpool Midfielder Wasn't Called Up By England

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson, James Milner
Quotes

'I'm Slightly Nervous' - Former Player On Liverpool's Top Four Credentials

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
Quotes

'It's Not A Good Idea' - Pundit On Latest Champions League Proposal

By Neil Andrew
Le Parc De Princes
Match Coverage

France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

By Neil Andrew
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Journalist Believes Liverpool Could Rekindle Interest In Konrad Laimer

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up

By Neil Andrew