'He Has Been Special' - Andy Robertson Speaks About The Impact Of Luis Diaz At Liverpool After Champions League Win Against Villarreal

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has been speaking about the impact of Luis Diaz since his surprise arrival at the club in January and after he helped the team overcome Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The Scotland captain was speaking after Liverpool's sensational 3-2 win against Unai Emery's team on Tuesday when he spoke about the Colombian who came off the bench to help inspire the comeback.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking at the post match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com), Robertson was keen to praise his teammate for what he has achieved since joining the club from Porto in the January transfer window.

“He has been special.

“We have tried to help him as much as we can - all of the players. We know how difficult it is coming into the club in January. We’ve tried with the coaches and everyone else to get him up to speed.

“He is a special, special player. With the talent he has and the will to win, he just fits us perfectly."

Robertson also admitted it was harsh on Diogo Jota that he was substituted at half-time against Villarreal with Liverpool trailing 2-0 but believes Diaz made a huge difference.

“It was tough to take Jots off and I think he has been excellent this season, but Luis came on and made a big difference. He played on the left, he started pushing them back, started taking the ball, dribbling and everything, it was a really good half from him.

“He has been special since the day he came in, it’s a pleasure to play with him and hopefully he’ll only get better as well with a full pre-season and things like that.

“I believe he will get better, which is scary, but what he is producing here and now is pretty special as well.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |