'He Has Earned It' - Former Player On Naby Keita Contract Situation At Liverpool

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about the contract situation of midfielder Naby Keita at Liverpool.

The Guinea international who has been in excellent form of late has just over a year left on his current contract.

Liverpool now have a decision to make as to whether they offer the 27 year old a new deal or cash in whilst they can still get a sizeable fee for the player.

Naby Keita

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson suggested he thinks the player often referred to by some as 'injury prone' has earned a new deal with his performances this season.

“I think a new contract will be on the table come the summer and he has earned it.

“The manager trusts him, you can see that now. He is playing him in big games. It is not as if he is playing a bit-part anymore.

“The squad is being rotated but Keita is playing in big games. His performances warrant a new deal and I think he’ll get it in the summer.”

Author Verdict

The fact that Keita has dislodged skipper Jordan Henderson from the first choice starting XI speaks volumes and there is therefore little doubt the talented number eight will be offered a new deal.

