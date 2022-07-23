‘He Has Fitted Very Well In. It’s a New Club, Everything Is New.’ - Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez

The signing of Darwin Nunez has many Liverpool fans excited, the first time under Jurgen Klopp that the side has ever had a real focal point of attack, Jurgen has been speaking about how the summer signing is settling into life with the squad.

In an exclusive interview with the official club, the manager commented about Darwin's journey to Liverpool "He has fitted very well in. It’s a new club, everything is new. Liverpool is a big club, everything went pretty quick for Darwin in the last few years.

"His journey is an exciting one and he will make big steps with us, definitely. But it’s a hard pre-season."

IMAGO / Eibner

Klopp then defended the Uruguayan international's performances in pre-season after a surge of online criticism saying "In the pre-season players should not play like they usually play because we train really hard, it would be kind of a bad sign that we are not working hard enough if players have the freshest legs ever in the training games.

"But in the same moment when you are a new player you get judged every day, everybody speaks about you. Everything is so hectic – I’m not sure if it is my age or whatever, it’s just too hectic for me. I always think, ‘Why are we judging people constantly that early?’

"Not only footballers, in general. So, everything will be good. It will take time like it always takes time but it’s fine. I don’t think we know already the way it can go for him because it’s so fresh and he wants to really enjoy every day, but we have a lot of work to do and he has some work to do as well. So, all good."

