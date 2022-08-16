'He Has To Control Himself' - Virgil Van Dijk On Darwin Nunez Red Card

Virgil Van Dijk has his say on Darwin Nunez's red card in last night's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, one that may have cost his side all three points.

Liverpool have now dropped four points in the first two opening matches of the Premier League, after drawing to Crystal Palace 1-1 at Anfield last night.

The Reds somehow found themselves 1-0 down at half-time thanks to a goal by Wilfred Zaha after a dominating forty-five minutes for the home side.

Jurgen Klopp's team had a mountain to climb from then on and it was made even tougher in the 57th minute. Darwin Nunez was pushed in the back by Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen, to which he reacted by headbutting him.

Referee Paul Tierney had no hesitation and immediately sent the Uruguayan down the tunnel. A rare correct call by the official at Anfield, one Liverpool fans and staff alike cannot complain about.

Speaking to Football Daily, Virgil Van Dijk shared his disappointment about the incident but remained confident that Nunez 'will learn' from it.

"He will learn from this. You know he is a cold man, it's something that in the end he doesn't want to happen and he has to make sure it never happens again.

"I think that will be fine and I'm not worried about that but obviously it's disappointing."

The Dutchman also spoke to Liverpool Echo about his teammate, reiterating that it is a 'learning curve', but also stating that 'he has to control himself.'

"Obviously he was disappointed and also probably with himself. But it's a learning curve and obviously we will always back him. He's got the backing from us and he knows it should not happen again and hopefully it will be that way.

"He has to control himself, definitely. I think that's a separate thing, he has to manage himself, he has to know that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League."

Darwin Nunez will now miss the next three matches - Manchester United (A), Bournemouth (H), and Newcastle United (H).

Strong words from Virgil Van Djik, but very wise indeed. Darwin Nunez can't react like that at Liverpool. Fine margins separate a title win and a second int his league and a red card can be a fine margin.

