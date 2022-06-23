Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'He Hasn't Got The Respect He Deserves' - Claims Pundit On Sadio Mane Transfer

Former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has given a controversial opinion on Sadio Mane's move to German champions Bayern Munich.  

The Senegalese international was officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player yesterday after he completed his £35 million deal to move to the Allianz Arena. 

Sadio Mane

Reo-Coker-Coker who is now retired had some rather interesting words to say on the transfer and understood why Mane would want to leave Anfield. 

"He has been a massive player for them [Liverpool]. I think for me he's been the one player who hasn't really got the respect he deserves in how much he really brings to that Liverpool side." Said Reo-Coker speaking to Football Daily

"In my opinion I think with him leaving I feel he got a bit tired of the whole Salah, Mane, Salah, Mane and kind of being under the shadow. I think he wants to be his own kind of superstar so to speak.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We are living in a different day and age of football players now where it's all about grinding and big egos and everything that goes with it. I'm not saying he's [Mane] got a big ego because he really did perform for Liverpool and for me took them to another level. 

"He's been a part of the greatest assembled squad in the history of the club and now I just feel he wants that individual platform to perform with greater recognition." Reo-Coker-Coker added. 

"I also feel with him wanting to go to Bayern Munich he may feel he has a better chance at being nominated or even winning the Ballon d'Or. It's a big loss for Liverpool." 

 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
Quotes

'They Don't Need To Prioritise' - Danny Murphy On Liverpool Midfield Options & Potential Signings

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Transfers

'I Respect Completely His Decision' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Sadio Mane’s Transfer To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'A Little Bit Disgruntled From A Financial Point Of View' - Danny Murphy Outlines Possible Reasons Sadio Mane Departed Liverpool For Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Joe Gomez
Transfers

‘If He Has Any Ambition’ - Former Player On The Future Of Joe Gomez As Liverpool Contract Rumours Persist

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Watch: Sadio Mane's 10 Greatest Liverpool Moments As Striker Departs For Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Would He Have Jeopardised?' - Medical Expert On Mohamed Salah Injury Concern For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

‘Crazy’ - Loris Karius On Sadio Mane’s Imminent Transfer To Bayern Munich From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I Don't See Any Point' - Pundit Suggests Liverpool Don't Need Midfield Reinforcements As They Target Jude Bellingham Next Year

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago