'He Hasn't Got The Respect He Deserves' - Claims Pundit On Sadio Mane Transfer

Former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has given a controversial opinion on Sadio Mane's move to German champions Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese international was officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player yesterday after he completed his £35 million deal to move to the Allianz Arena.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Reo-Coker-Coker who is now retired had some rather interesting words to say on the transfer and understood why Mane would want to leave Anfield.

"He has been a massive player for them [Liverpool]. I think for me he's been the one player who hasn't really got the respect he deserves in how much he really brings to that Liverpool side." Said Reo-Coker speaking to Football Daily.

"In my opinion I think with him leaving I feel he got a bit tired of the whole Salah, Mane, Salah, Mane and kind of being under the shadow. I think he wants to be his own kind of superstar so to speak.

"We are living in a different day and age of football players now where it's all about grinding and big egos and everything that goes with it. I'm not saying he's [Mane] got a big ego because he really did perform for Liverpool and for me took them to another level.

"He's been a part of the greatest assembled squad in the history of the club and now I just feel he wants that individual platform to perform with greater recognition." Reo-Coker-Coker added.

"I also feel with him wanting to go to Bayern Munich he may feel he has a better chance at being nominated or even winning the Ballon d'Or. It's a big loss for Liverpool."

