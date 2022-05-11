Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'He Hugs Me' - Luis Diaz's Mother Reveals What Liverpool Striker Has Told Her About Jurgen Klopp & His New Teammates

The mother of Luis Diaz has been speaking about her son's move to Liverpool and his relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp and his new teammates.

Luis Diaz Aston Villa

As quoted by Colombian magazine Semana (via The Mirror), she explained how disciplined he is with his work and how can see her son maturing as a result.

"He is maturing; I see him more serene in everything he does, very disciplined in everything. He is very serious and responsible in all his work, and that’s why he has done so well."

She went on to say how well he gets on with Liverpool manager Klopp and his new teammates.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He tells me, ‘The manager likes me; when I play my games, he hugs me' - and he has also been able to get along with his teammates. They welcome him for being the way he is."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Danny Murphy
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Danny Murphy Interview | Jurgen Klopp, 2001 Treble Side & Dressing Room Leaders

By Callum Baker-Ellis11 minutes ago
Max Woltman
News

Liverpool Forward Signs New Contract

By Neil Andrew23 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Transfers

'Mane For Mbappe', 'He's Playing Better Than Salah' - Fans React To Reports Bayern Munich Are Interested In Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew40 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'Firmino Could Be A Casualty Of That' - Pundit On What The Future May Hold For Liverpool's Brilliant Brazilian

By Neil Andrew46 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Close' To Liverpool Transfer

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain This Summer | Premier League Sides Interested

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Has Offers From German, Italian & English Clubs Including Newcastle United - AC Milan Remain In Driving Seat

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Responds To Criticism From Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Over Champions League Final Tickets

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago