‘He Improved Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz Learning the Liverpool Way

Luis Diaz made the move to Liverpool in January in a deal worth £42.3million from FC Porto. Since his arrival on Merseyside, the Columbian has taken the Premier League by storm, slotting in effortlessly into the Liverpool side. Jurgen Klopp has revealed he feels the Winger has improved massively since his January transfer.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website the German said "It's just different. He improved definitely, of course, with understanding what we are doing, these kind of things.

"But that leads then a little bit to strange situations as well because we want to be flexible on the wings, stuff like this, and that means he has to be slightly more inside. But then you realise for him it's quite good if he stays longer outside and these kind of things, so we get used to that. That will help."

Klopp went on to add "Unfortunately, it's always like this, a learning process, [it] never goes overnight. And then the next thing is it's his first pre-season with us and they all – I'm not sure if 'suffer' is the right word – but they all feel it, feel the pre-season. And when he arrived, he came out of a full season.

"But he will benefit from a full pre-season obviously because he was not on international duty in the summer, so he started on the first day with us, could do all the sessions since then – that's the most important thing. And all the rest will come.

"The problem is we sit here and talk about two games, whatever, didn't score or these kind of things. But it's, of course, in the long term not a problem at all, it's about just being prepared, fighting through these moments like that, like now the first game and now the second game will not be easy"

Klopp finished discussing the upcoming fixture at home to Crystal Palace "It's at home, fantastic, can't wait for that, by the way, it's Monday night, great, all the things are positive. And now we have to go.

"The quality that he obviously has and the potential that he obviously has, if you then can put really miles, kilometres, whatever, in your legs during a pre-season, that will help you in the long term.

"That's what will happen but we are not in the long term, we are now and that's why I think for him, of course, just one goal and then we go from there."

