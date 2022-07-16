'He Is A Big Loss' Liverpool's Premier League Opponent Believes The Reds Will Miss Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane Massively

Earlier this window, Liverpool lost one of their star players in Sadio Mane. The Senegalese star decided to join Bayern Munich after The Reds were defeated by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp will be going into this season without one of his original front three stars. With the additions of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, The Reds will see a new trio leading the line for them.

With Roberto Firmino taking a back seat in the squad and Sadio Mane now playing in the Bundesliga, Mohamed Salah remains the last man standing in the forwards that Jurgen Klopp built upon.

The loss of the now Bayern Munich forward will have a huge impact, not only on Liverpool, but the league thinks one Premier League opponent.

Chelsea goalkeeper and Senegalese teammate Edouard Mendy has had his say on Mane leaving his rivals. Mendy stated that Mane is a great example to have at the club and his impact will be felt throughout.

“I think it is a big loss for the Premier League in terms of quality and in terms of the person. We’ve lost someone great and I hope for him he will enjoy the Bundesliga.

“He’s also a big loss because of his quality, the impact he makes, and also because, for the young players, he’s an example. When you lose someone like this it can have a huge impact.”

