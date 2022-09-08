'He Is A Bit Like Benzema' - Clarence Seedorf On Importance Of Liverpool Forward

Liverpool endured a miserable night in Italy on Wednesday as they fell to a demoralising 4-1 defeat to Serie A leaders Napoli in their opening match in Champions League Group A.

The tone for the night was set when Liverpool conceded after just five minutes when James Milner handled in the box and Piotr Zielinski scored the resultant penalty.

Further goals from Andre Zambo Anguissa, Giovanni Simeone and another from Zielinski saw the Reds fall four goals behind after just 47 minutes before an excellent Luis Diaz consolation two minutes later.

Despite the disappointing performance and low key impact of striker Roberto Firmino on the night, Clarence Seedorf speaking on Prime Video (via The Boot Room) said he would always find a place in the team for the Brazilian.

“Diego Maradona immediately makes you understand that here you can not come for a walk and I think the Liverpool players have already understood it.

“I would always put Firmino in the team. In recent years Liverpool did well because he is a bit like (Karim) Benzema at Real Madrid.

“He knows how to play a little deeper and goes on the wings. He is a nine who can read what the team needs and Klopp will focus a lot on him this season, despite the arrival of (Darwin) Nunez”.

LFCTR Verdict

Firmino has looked much more like his old self of late but he was a bystander as Napoli totally dominated Liverpool in the first half.

There is no doubt he still has much to offer but it's likely to be on a rotational basis with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota also vying for the central striker role.

