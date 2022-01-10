'He Is A Gentleman' - Shrewsbury Boss On Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk

After his team's 4-1 defeat at Anfield on Sunday in the FA Cup, Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill was full of praise for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Shrews shocked the hosts when they took the lead in the 27th minute through a Daniel Udoh goal.

Liverpool equalised seven minutes later through 17 year old Kaide Gordon and took the lead just before half-time through a Fabinho penalty.

Despite the best efforts of Cotterill's team, further goals from Roberto Firmino and Fabinho saw Liverpool progress to the fourth round.

After the game Cotterill praised the Dutch defender Van Dijk for going into the Shrewsbury dressing room to give them his shirt and to congratulate them on their performance.

"Virgil came into our dressing room and congratulated everyone and brought his shirt in. Not only is he a top player, he is a gentleman and it was a very good experience for our players today."

