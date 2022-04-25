'He Is A World-Class Striker' - Jurgen Klopp On Divock Origi As Belgian Helps Turn Merseyside Derby In Liverpool's Favour

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised striker Divock Origi after he climbed off the bench to help his team beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The Belgian was a 60th minute substitute and within two minutes had helped create the opening goal for Andy Robertson before scoring himself five minutes from time to wrap the game up.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com), Klopp spoke glowingly about the 27 year old who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract finishes.

"He’s a legend on and off the pitch, I have to say. That’s how it is. He is a fantastic footballer, for me, and I know that sounds ridiculous because I don’t line him up often.

"He is a world-class striker, he is our best finisher, definitely; he always was and everybody would say the same. When you see him doing these kinds of things in training and then he is not in the squad because of the quality of the other players, that is really hard.

"Div, everybody loves Div and rightly so. He was again very decisive and I’m very, very happy for him."

Klopp was also keen to point out how difficult it is at the moment having close to a fully fit squad because he is forced to leave out the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott.

"I can imagine today again, other players were not in the squad, they are in a really good shape, they are really hard decisions to make because the boys all want to contribute and all are responsible for the situation we are in."

