'He Is Absolutely At His Best Again' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Virgil Van Dijk Form

After Liverpool ground out a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor in the Premier League against Burnley on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman suffered a season ending injury in October 2020 after a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but worked hard with his rehab to return in time for the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Liverpool have conceded just 19 goals in 24 matches in the league since the return of the 30-year-old and despite not being at his very best, his form over recent weeks suggests he is not far away.

Speaking to the media after the win at Burnley and as reported by liverpoolfc.com, Klopp believes his centre-back and leader of the defence is already back to his best.

"Definitely, definitely, you can see it in all movements and everything. We were always convinced that it would happen.

"He is completely back on track, he is absolutely at his best again and I would say it’s good timing because the decisive part of the season is coming up now. Long may it continue."

