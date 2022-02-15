Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'He Is Absolutely At His Best Again' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Virgil Van Dijk Form

After Liverpool ground out a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor in the Premier League against Burnley on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for defender Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman suffered a season ending injury in October 2020 after a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but worked hard with his rehab to return in time for the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Liverpool have conceded just 19 goals in 24 matches in the league since the return of the 30-year-old and despite not being at his very best, his form over recent weeks suggests he is not far away.

Speaking to the media after the win at Burnley and as reported by liverpoolfc.com, Klopp believes his centre-back and leader of the defence is already back to his best.

Read More

"Definitely, definitely, you can see it in all movements and everything. We were always convinced that it would happen. 

"He is completely back on track, he is absolutely at his best again and I would say it’s good timing because the decisive part of the season is coming up now. Long may it continue."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'He Is Absolutely At His Best Again' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Virgil Van Dijk Form

just now
RB Salzburg
Non LFC

Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

30 minutes ago
Fabinho Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'I'm Always Confident' - Liverpool's Fabinho on His Winning Goal v Burnley

9 hours ago
Fabinho Jordan Henderson Burnley
Match Coverage

'A Striker's Finish' - Andy Robertson Heaps Deserved Praise Onto Liverpool's Match Winner Fabinho

11 hours ago
Corentin Tolisso Leon Goretzka
Transfers

Report: Liverpool on High Alert as Bayern Munich Midfielder Could Depart the German Champions Next Summer

11 hours ago
Serie A
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

12 hours ago
Rafael Nadal
News

Real Madrid Fan Rafael Nadal Sends Intriguing Message To Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane After AFCON Victory

13 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Fixtures / Results - Knockout Stage Playoffs - February 17th/24th

13 hours ago