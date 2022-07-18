‘He Is Already a Legend at the Club’ - Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez on Mohammed Salah Contract Extension

Mohammed Salah put any doubt over his future to rest earlier this month penning a new three-year contract worth in excess of £350k a week. Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has had his say on the new deal.

Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £37.8million from Serie A outfit AS Roma.

Since his arrival on Merseyside Salah has established himself as one of the best players in world football, scoring 156 times whilst also gaining 63 assists in just 254 outings in a red shirt.

“Mo signing his deal is another statement”

Sitting down exclusively with the Liverpool Echo Gomez shared the view of Liverpool fans around the world with the news that Salah had tied his future down with the club.

“Mo signing his deal is another statement,

“Everyone knows Mo’s quality – he is already a legend at the club – and it was a long, ongoing procedure. To get it done is a special thing, not just for the fans but for the team. His application and work rate is one thing, but what he produces on the pitch is something I’m grateful to be on the same side of''

IMAGO / PA Images

A statement from Liverpool indeed, tieing down arguably the best player in world football for the next 3 years whilst making additions is a huge success for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |