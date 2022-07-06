'He Is At The Perfect Club For Him To Continue Being Successful."- Former Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Extension

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa striker turned TalkSport pundit Tony Cascarino claims Liverpool is the perfect club for Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah if he wants to keep being successful.

Cascarino gave this thoughts after it was announced last week that Salah signed a new three year deal at Anfield which will see him become the clubs highest paid player with a reported wage in excess of £350k a week.

"I look at Mo [Salah] and think within his five years at Liverpool his record of 254 appearances with 156 goals, that speaks for itself. 56 appearances in the Champions League with 33 goals, that's a one in two man."

"You are going to pay the absolute Crown Jewels for that." Added Cascarino speaking on TalkSport. "I think his attitude since he's been at Liverpool has been exceptional, a real tenacious, desire to get goals.

"He's [Salah] got Trent behind him which is a massive plus because their quality as they work in tandem with each other is just exceptional. If I was Mo Salah I couldn't think of a better full-back behind me than Trent."

"Salah is currently playing the best football in his career and I don't believe that if he was to have left Liverpool he would have played just as good elsewhere. Liverpool is the perfect club for him with the perfect full-back behind him.

"He is at the perfect club for him to continue being successful."

