'He Is Different Class': Scotland Manager Steve Clarke Lauds Captain Andy Robertson's Influence

Ahead of the international break, Scotland manager Steve Clarke has praised the influence of Andy Robertson, who gets 'undue criticism' from onlookers.

The Scots take on Moldova and Denmark in the next two fixtures, and the former Liverpool assistant manager was keen to give the skipper the adulation he deserves.

'Andy's important for me. I always try to catch up with him between Scotland camps for a debrief on the one before and a look ahead to the next.

'We normally have that chat. He's grown in the role of captain.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

'When he first got it, it probably took him a little bit of time to adjust to it.

'He came here with the pressure of being Andy Robertson, playing at Liverpool and everyone looking at that.

'But whenever he's come away with us, I've always been happy with his performances.'

Unfair Criticism?

Clarke believes that the scrutiny put on Robertson, purely down to the club he plays for, is unfair.

Robertson continues to be one of the Reds' most important players despite the emergence of Kostas Tsimikas.

'Sometimes he gets unfairly criticised because we're comparing how he plays for Liverpool to how he plays for Scotland.

'But it's two different teams, two different ways of playing. He's never let his country down when I've been here.'

Clash with Kieran Tierney?

Scotland's biggest problem is that their two best players, Robertson and Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney, play in the same position.

Clarke's solution is to play them both in slightly different positions to fit them in, and the two seem to have risen to the challenge.

'Listen, when Andy's playing at his best, he is different class. I always try to put Andy and Kieran together because they're both left-backs.

'Andy's playing at left wing-back which is slightly out of position and Kieran at left centre-back which is also slightly out of position for him.

'But both of them approach those roles with great professionalism. You see that the more they've played together, the better the dynamic has been on our left hand side.

'They have a little switch when Kieran goes forward as an overlapping centre-half and Andy drops into centre-back.

'So I think we've found a reasonable solution with both players slightly out of position but still giving everything and playing well for their country. It's been a good compromise.'

