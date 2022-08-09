Skip to main content

‘He Is Going To Be A Talent’ - Former Red On New Liverpool Summer Signing

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has been speaking in glowing terms about one of Jurgen Klopp’s summer signings in a recent interview.

The Reds started the summer transfer window like an express train, bringing in Darwin Nunez from Benfica, Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, and Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Darwin Nunez

Despite most of the focus having been on Nunez, Carvalho impressed in pre-season, and Murphy told Premier League Productions he thinks Liverpool have a real player on their hands.

“The young lad they brought in from Fulham, Carvalho, I think he is going to be a talent.

“I think he will score some goals for them. I think you will see more of him than you think. I really do.

Fabio Carvalho
“I think he’s creative. He wants the ball and he’s confident. Obviously, you have competition for places.

“But I think people are focusing on (Darwin) Nunez, and actually bringing him in as well, brings an extra option in the attacking areas.”

LFCTR Verdict

The Portugual under-21 international is clearly highly rated and some experts predict he will go to the very top.

Early signs have been positive and he has clearly impressed Klopp who had no hesitation in using him when Liverpool trailed to Fulham at the weekend.

The next weeks and months promise to be exciting for Reds fans as they get to see the talented youngster take to the field more and more.

