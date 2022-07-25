Skip to main content

'He is, in my opinion, if not the best English centre-back around' - Virgil Van Dijk on Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez recently put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Liverpool that will see him extend his stay on Merseyside to the summer of 2027, centre-back partner Virgil Van Dijk has spoken about his happiness around the deal.

Gomez arrived at Liverpool from Charlton in July 2015 at the age of 18. Still only 25 the Englishman was a pivotal part of Liverpool ending the 30-year wait for a league title featuring 28 times in the Premier League title-winning campaign.

The following season Gomez found himself with a cruel patella injury that ruled him out of football for 231 days of football. Since then Gomez has found it hard to hold down a first-team place in Jurgen Klopp's side, featuring only 21 times in all competitions last season for Liverpool.

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
In an exclusive interview with the official club website centre-back partner, Virgil Van Dijk has spoken about his delight that the Englishman penned a new deal at the club “We spoke about it before he signed the deal and I’m just very happy that he’s staying at the club, staying with me, 

"Also I’m happy for the club that he’s signed.

“He is, in my opinion, if not the best English centre-back around. Obviously we’ve both been very unlucky with the injuries we had. Obviously his time will come again and hopefully this season he can show that.” 

