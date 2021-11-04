'He Is Incredible': Former Liverpool Striker Peter Crouch Thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold Starts For EnglandComplete SharePreviewPublish

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a fabulous performance at Anfield against Atletico Madrid.

The Scouser set up goals for Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane as the Reds coasted to a 2-0 win over Diego Simeone's side.

He has played a key role for the Reds' this season, and continues to be one of the elite full backs in world football.

However, this doesn't seem to translate into the mind or system of Gareth Southgate, with the England boss often preferring Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James to him in recent years.

He has only accrued 14 England caps since 2018, but speaking on BT Sport, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch believes that he should be starting for his national side.

'He is my first choice right-back. I just think his quality going forward, his control and delivery is incredible. I love Reece James. We have plenty of good right backs but for me, Trent is the best.'

It would be good to see Alexander-Arnold feature more prominently, but Southgate has most recently featured him in midfield against Moldova.

But with Crouch's endorsement (the man who scored 22 goals in 42 England games) Southgate may take notice and play him in his preferred role.

Read More Liverpool Coverage