'He Is Like Royalty' - Journalist On Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And His Impact In Egypt

Northern football correspondent for the Daily Mail Dominic King has described Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as being seen like "Royalty" within his hometown back in Egypt. 

Salah finally put pen to paper yesterday and agreed a new three year deal with the Reds, making him the highest paid player in the clubs history with a reported salary of £350k. 

Mohamed Salah

Speaking to BBC's Football Daily Podcast, King was speaking about the impact the so-called Egyptian King has made all over the world, none more so than in his home country. 

"In December 2017 I was lucky enough to go to Egypt and see where he [Salah] grew up in a village called Nagrig. We think his reach here is huge but if you go into Egypt he's like royalty. 

"His image is absolutely everywhere. It's with banks, mobile phone providers, it's with all kinds of endorsements. He is just everywhere." Added King. 

Mohamed Salah Egypt

"He also represents Muslim's with the global reach he has and he is one of the best players in the world so it was never really a case of agreeing the basics of a weekly wage, there were so many things such as sponsorship rights etc. 

"Everything had to be right when it came to the new contract. Salah is 30 now and at his peak and he's never going to sign a contract as good as this in the rest of his career." 

Mohamed Salah
