'He Is Like Suarez' - UFC Star Paddy Pimblett On New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

UFC star Paddy 'the Baddy' Pimblett has compared new Liverpool signing, Darwin Nunez, to another Uruguayan striker who played for Liverpool, Luis Suarez.

The mixed martial arts fighter is a huge Liverpool fan, often seen at matches, and he told Nik Hobbs in an interview with Sky Sports that he is confident that Nunez will help make up for the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"Only time will tell but I have full faith in Nunez and I believe in him. Ive been laughed at today on Twitter already because I said in an interview that I think he will score more goals than (Erling) Haaland this year, but I really do."

'The Baddy' also paid the 23-year-old a huge compliment by comparing him to his compatriot, Suarez.

"Haaland is very injury prone and I think he will miss a good portion of the season through injuries and I think Nunez is the type of player who doesn't miss games. He wants to play every game, he is like Suarez."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Suarez's achievements at Liverpool are undeniable so if Nunez can replicate even close to what his international teammate did at Anfield, he will quickly become another fan favourite.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |