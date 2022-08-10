Skip to main content

'He Is Nailed On To Start'  - Pundit Weighs In On Roberto Firmino & Darwin Nunez Liverpool Debate Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

Former Arsenal and Everton striker, Kevin Campbell, has weighed in on who he thinks should start for Liverpool in attack against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday evening.

The Reds were disappointing in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Fulham but were transformed when new signing Darwin Nunez replaced Roberto Firmino in the second half with the Uruguayan getting on the scoresheet and providing an assist for Mohamed Salah.

In an interview with Football Insider, Campbell admitted it would be a big shock if Nunez did not start when Liverpool face the Eagles on Monday.

“If he doesn’t there will be massive questions. Firmino didn’t have his best game but I don’t think Liverpool expected that kind of energy from Fulham.

“They got about Liverpool. Not many teams do that and cause them problems. It was the first game of the season. Everybody is getting into it. Fulham played excellently in the first half. They took the lead and deservedly so.

“Nunez made a difference in the second half. It helped them get a grip in the game. I thought Nunez made a real difference offensively.

“Salah came into his own alongside him. Salah was not himself in the first half. The second half we saw him join in from wide. 

“I like Nunez. He is a really good player. To score one and set one up, what more do you need? He is nailed on to start on Monday for me.”

LFCTR Verdict

Such was the impact of Nunez at Craven Cottage, it would be hard to imagine him not starting against Palace.

Firmino's best chance of playing therefore may be in a slightly withdrawn role as a number ten behind the 24-year-old, but that would require a change in formation from manager Jurgen Klopp which has rarely happened in the past.

