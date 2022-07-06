Skip to main content

'He Is Of A High, High Standard' - Rhys Williams On His New Liverpool Teammate

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams returned to the AXA Training Centre on Monday as the Reds' pre-season got underway and one of his new teammates has already impressed him.

Rhys Williams

The central defender endured a difficult loan spell at Swansea City last season which saw him return to Anfield for the second half of the campaign.

Williams is looking forward to the coming season and admitted to Liverpoolfc.com that he has already been impressed by one of the club's new players.

Fabio Carvalho nearly joined Liverpool in January from Fulham but the move fell through at the last minute due to issues in getting the paperwork submitted in time.

All parties were intent on completing the deal however and Carvalho was officially unveiled as a Liverpool player on Sunday.

It didn't take the 19-year-old long to make an impression on his new teammates including England under-21 international Williams.

“The lads we have brought in, we have already seen with Fabio training today and yesterday, he is of a high, high standard.

Fabio Carvalho

“He’s brilliant on the ball. He’s getting used to the way we want to play and the way we want to press. I think everyone the club has signed is going to have a massive impact for us.”

Carvalho has been tipped by many to go to the very top and there is no doubt he is in the best possible place to help him achieve that.

AXA Training Centre
