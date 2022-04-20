Skip to main content
'He Is On Another Level' - Former England International Taken Aback By 'Unbelievable' Liverpool Player

Former England international keeper Paul Robinson has been singing the praises of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara in a recent interview.

The midfielder was in superb form as the Reds ran out 4-0 winners against rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday.

Thiago Alcantara

Robinson told Football Insider the 31 year old is one of the best in the world at what he does and his influence at Liverpool is growing.

“Thiago is an unbelievable player. A world-class player.

“That pass in the second half v Man City, wow. He has been the best player on the pitch in the last couple of matches."

He made a slow start to his career at Liverpool after moving from Bayern Munich but Robinson believes he offers Jurgen Klopp's team something completely different now he is fit and playing regularly.

“I thought he was a great signing when he first joined but it was a stop-start season for him last year. This year he has had his injuries again.

“His vision, energy, engine, athleticism and intelligence is there for all to see. He brings something a little bit different to that midfield when he plays. It is that extra bit of quality. He is on another level.”

