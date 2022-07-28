Skip to main content

'He Is One Of The Best, If Not The Best' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Praised By International Teammate

Liverpool and Netherlands juggernaut Virgil van Dijk has been saluted as one of the best defenders in the world by his international teammate Matthijs de Ligt. 

Despite being linked with a move to Anfield this summer de Ligt decided to join German champions Bayern Munich in a £68 million deal from Italian giants Juventus.  

The 22-year-old who is expected to start for the Netherlands alongside centre-back partner van Dijk at this winter's World Cup in Qatar has expressed his delight and admiration for his teammate. 

"I think Virgil is one of the best centre-backs in the world," said de Ligt speaking to ESPN.

"He is amazing. He has already shown for a couple of years in Liverpool that he is one of the best, if not the best. 

"If we could be the best? I don’t know, the most important thing is that we play good as a team. You can play amazing as a partnership, but if the whole team is playing bad, it's going to be difficult." 

As reported in the Liverpool Echo, Van Dijk decided not to take part in the last tournament for his national side due to the unfortunate ACL injury he obtained the previous year. 

At the time the 31-year-old gave his reasons as to why he decided not to feature in Euro 2020. 

"With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season."  

"So, the full focus will be on pre-season with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that." 

