'He Is Outstanding': Liverpool Have Slept-On 'Huge' Academy Star In Billy Koumetio

Liverpool are no strangers to bringing through academy stars in recent years.

Harvey Elliott is probably the latest to emerge and establish himself in the first team squad, but Nat Phillips, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold not long precede him.

And according to Liverpool's youth coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, they will have another in French defender Billy Koumetio.

Billy Koumetio warming up before Hertha Berlin IMAGO Image ID: 1005736601

He was speaking after the Reds defeated Fernando Torres' Atletico Madrid Under-19s 2-0 in the UEFA Youth League.

Max Woltman and Jarrell Quansah scored the goals for the young Liverpool side, but it was Koumetio who starred.

'I thought Billy was outstanding,' Bridge-Wilkinson told the Liverpool Echo about Koumetio after the game. 'He was fantastic.

'He was shown a yellow card midway through the first half and that was always going to be tricky, but I thought he dealt with it and played a really mature game.'

'Billy is huge, but he’s only 18. If you put him next to someone else who is 18, people probably think he should be different.

'But he’s 18 years old. He’s doing really well. We know the potential he has got and he really showcased that against Atletico.'

Koumetio made one appearance for the first team last season - in the cup against Lincoln City, then in the Champions League dead rubber against FC Midtjylland.

