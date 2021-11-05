Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'He Is Outstanding': Liverpool Have Slept-On 'Huge' Academy Star In Billy Koumetio

Author:

Liverpool are no strangers to bringing through academy stars in recent years.

Harvey Elliott is probably the latest to emerge and establish himself in the first team squad, but Nat Phillips, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold not long precede him.

And according to Liverpool's youth coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, they will have another in French defender Billy Koumetio.

Billy Koumetio

Billy Koumetio warming up before Hertha Berlin

Read More

He was speaking after the Reds defeated Fernando Torres' Atletico Madrid Under-19s 2-0 in the UEFA Youth League.

Max Woltman and Jarrell Quansah scored the goals for the young Liverpool side, but it was Koumetio who starred.

'I thought Billy was outstanding,' Bridge-Wilkinson told the Liverpool Echo about Koumetio after the game. 'He was fantastic.

'He was shown a yellow card midway through the first half and that was always going to be tricky, but I thought he dealt with it and played a really mature game.'

'Billy is huge, but he’s only 18. If you put him next to someone else who is 18, people probably think he should be different.

Koumetio made one appearance for the first team last season - in the cup against Lincoln City, then in the Champions League dead rubber against FC Midtjylland.

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Billy Koumetio
Interviews

'He Is Outstanding': Liverpool Have Slept-On 'Huge' Academy Star In Billy Koumetio

3 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Interviews

‘If You Play Like That, It Won’t Be Long Before You Play Again’ - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

12 minutes ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the International Champions Cup in 2016.
Opinions

Life After Jurgen Klopp - Who Will Be The Next Liverpool Manager? Steven Gerrrad? Graham Potter? Erik Ten Haag?

40 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Team News: West Ham United v Liverpool - Firmino, Jones, Keita, Milner, Gomez Updates

3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Interviews

'Not Good': Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Roberto Firmino Injury

4 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Match Coverage

'I Like Bowen A Lot' - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

4 hours ago
Fabinho, Toni Kroos
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos 'linked' with Liverpool move

4 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

'Kostas is very close' - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

4 hours ago