'He Is The Player We Thought He Will Be - Even A Little Better' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Striker Diogo Jota

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on striker Diogo Jota after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Watford on Saturday.

The Portugal international opened the scoring with another header, this time from a Joe Gomez cross from the right before Fabinho added a second through a late penalty.

Diogo Jota

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com), Klopp explained how good Jota's goal was in terms of the player's movement.

"Today, in a game like this, it is really important that the boys play the game and not the position. That means you have to end up in these kind of situations where we struggle sometimes if we are a bit too static. 

"This was a very fluid situation where Joey was high, got the ball, a great cross, but then if there is nobody [there] it is still the same cross with no outcome. It was a great goal, absolutely."

Klopp was full of praise for the 25 year old and even claimed he is a little better than he expected after signing from Wolves.

“It was always clear that Diogo is not a pure winger; Diogo is a striker who can defend the wing and play on the wing – both wings.

“Thank God he played for us all three positions up front and always did really well. 

“So, actually, he is the player we thought he will be – and even a little bit better.”

Diogo Jota
