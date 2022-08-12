'He Is Very Important' - Roberto Firmino | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp has huge praise for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in the pre-match press conference for the match against Crystal Palace.

Despite Liverpool bringing in Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino has started both matches so far for Liverpool, in the Community Shield against Manchester City and the opening Premier League match against Fulham.

However, the Brazilian has failed to impress, instead, it was his Uruguayan teammate that came off the subs bench both times to change the games around, getting on the scoresheet in the process.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

The love Jurgen Klopp and the fanbase have for Firmino is clear to see, but even the majority of the Liverpool supporters can't see why the manager has so far chosen him of Nunez as a starter.

Will he start for the third time running against Crystal Palace or has The Reds' new signings done enough to take his place?

During today's press conference, Jurgen Klopp stated how important the false no.9 still is to his side, putting his bad performance against Fulham down to the lack of decent service he received.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"He is very important. We didn't find him properly against Fulham for different reasons. He didn't play well and we found it difficult to get him into the game. The centre was often blocked.

"Bobby is a fantastic player. He had a good pre-season, not the perfect pre-season but he had enough sessions and he will benefit from that. From there we go. 200 starts in the Premier League is not bad, most of them with me."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |