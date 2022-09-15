Skip to main content
'He Kind Of Mis-Controlled It' - Thierry Henry On Crucial Mohamed Salah Moment For Liverpool

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Egyptian was on target as Liverpool picked up a crucial 2-1 victory in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.
After Mohamed Salah was back on the scoresheet in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Ajax in midweek, Thierry Henry believes the 30-year-old was helped by a piece of good fortune.

Salah was slid in after good work from Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota and finished well to give the Reds the lead against the Dutch champions.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Henry told CBS Sports (via HITC) that he felt Salah was fortunate however as he had mis-controlled the ball in the build-up.

“When you miss-control the ball as he did. It actually sets it up because he didn’t have to think too much, he just went at it and scored.

“You know when you are in that (lack of) confidence and you are one v one with the keeper (then he probably misses).

“But he kind of mis-controlled it, if I can be that harsh, then he had to go and attack it and tackle it because the ball went away from him a tiny bit, sometimes when you don’t have to think too much you can go.”

Henry appears to be talking about Salah's touch with his right foot that sets the ball into his path to shoot on goal but it is hard to see exactly what he means as it looks like the perfect touch and finish.

Watch the goal here:

