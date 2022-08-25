Skip to main content

'He Looked Disinterested' - Pundit On Virgil van Dijk In Liverpool Defeat To Manchester United

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A former England international has claimed that Virgil van Dijk 'looked disinterested' in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester United on Monday.

Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman was criticised for his role in United's first goal for not closing down goalscorer Jadon Sancho, a moment that seemed to anger teammate James Milner.

Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider that the 31-year-old needs to sort his form out after a poor start to the season.

I have noticed that with Van Dijk sometimes. I feel that maybe the plaudits he’s been given the last few years have made him think people aren’t going to take him on.

His defending against United was shocking. The defenders we’ve been used to in the Premier League, for that first goal, they’re running at Sancho, they’re throwing their body at players to stop it. Even if he’d just stuck his leg out, if he’d put his right leg out he probably could’ve blocked it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jadon Sancho

It was very odd defending from Van Dijk. And it’s crazy to say but he looked disinterested in the game, he was strolling around, it was a poor performance and he’s got to get his act together. He was on the Ballon d’Or list recently and at the moment he’s played three bad games for Liverpool.

For me, he’s got to fix up and improve his performance. I’m sure Jurgen Klopp and his teammates will be saying that to him.

LFCTR Verdict

It has been a slow start to the season for van Dijk and he will know he has not performed at his best. A much-improved performance against Bournemouth on Saturday is likely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester United

Liverpool Diogo Jota
Quotes

'The Hard Thing Is Not To Reach The Top Of The Mountain But To Stay There' - Diogo Jota On Liverpool Ambitions

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Atletico Madrid Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Thiago Harvey Elliott Liverpool
Quotes

'Harvey Elliott Is Not Really A Midfielder' - TalkSport Pundit Shares His Thoughts On Liverpool's Midfield Options

By Rowan Lee
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
Quotes

'When The Same Faces Are Back In The Treatment Room, You Start To Get Concerned' - Former Liverpool Winger On Reds Injury Crisis

By Rowan Lee
Leandro Paredes
Transfers

'He’s A Lovely Guy, Very Laid Back' - Liverpool Linked Leandro Paredes On Former Teammate

By Rowan Lee
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool EFL Cup Trophy
News

Confirmed: Liverpool Will Play Derby County in EFL Cup Third Round

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Draw - Who Can Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?

By Neil Andrew