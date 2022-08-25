'He Looked Disinterested' - Pundit On Virgil van Dijk In Liverpool Defeat To Manchester United

A former England international has claimed that Virgil van Dijk 'looked disinterested' in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester United on Monday.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Dutchman was criticised for his role in United's first goal for not closing down goalscorer Jadon Sancho, a moment that seemed to anger teammate James Milner.

Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider that the 31-year-old needs to sort his form out after a poor start to the season.

“I have noticed that with Van Dijk sometimes. I feel that maybe the plaudits he’s been given the last few years have made him think people aren’t going to take him on.

“His defending against United was shocking. The defenders we’ve been used to in the Premier League, for that first goal, they’re running at Sancho, they’re throwing their body at players to stop it. Even if he’d just stuck his leg out, if he’d put his right leg out he probably could’ve blocked it.

IMAGO / PA Images

“It was very odd defending from Van Dijk. And it’s crazy to say but he looked disinterested in the game, he was strolling around, it was a poor performance and he’s got to get his act together. He was on the Ballon d’Or list recently and at the moment he’s played three bad games for Liverpool.

“For me, he’s got to fix up and improve his performance. I’m sure Jurgen Klopp and his teammates will be saying that to him.“

LFCTR Verdict

It has been a slow start to the season for van Dijk and he will know he has not performed at his best. A much-improved performance against Bournemouth on Saturday is likely.

