'He Looks At Home, To Be Honest' - Jordan Henderson Talks About New Liverpool Signing

Jordan Henderson has hailed new midfield signing Fabio Carvalho and believes he will have a “big impact” this season.

When speaking to TalkSport, the Liverpool captain said:

"I can see why he stood out at Fulham ... He's quality, he's come in and settled really well. He looks at home, to be honest."

Liverpool signed Fabio Carvalho for a reported £5.31 million, according to Transfermarkt, and the signing was confirmed on 1 July. He is one of three summer signings so far this window.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho

"He's really good technically and he's a great lad. You can see how much he wants to be a player and wants to improve, he'll be a big addition this season."

'Not only this season, in the future going forward. Hopefully, he can hit the ground running and make a big impact for us this season."

These words by Jordan Henderson were backed up by Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool's 2-2 draw to Fulham on the opening weekend of the Premier League:

"Top player. I really love it. He's a massive talent and a really good kid ... I'm really happy to have him, so it's very important for us because we count on this age group as well. We don't wait now until they are 22, 23, or whatever and use them."

"He is ready like Harvey [Elliott] is ready in the similar age group. That's really cool. We all need luck in like as well with injury and stuff like this, but without that, he will be a really important player for us."

Liverpool Harvey Elliott Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool may look to utilise Fabio Carvalho in midfield in the coming months with their list of injuries ever-growing, with the addition of Thiago to that list following Liverpool's 2-2 with Fulham.

