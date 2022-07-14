Skip to main content

'He Made My Life Quite Hard' - Joel Matip Relieved To Have Darwin Nunez At Liverpool And Not Against Them

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been speaking about the qualities of new signing, Darwin Nunez, in a recent interview.

The Reds made their move earlier in the summer to sign the striker after agreeing a fee with Benfica that could become a club record transfer.

Darwin Nunez

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Matip admitted that during the encounter between the two at Anfield in the Champions League last season, the Uruguayan gave him a tough time.

"He made my life quite hard. So I'm really happy that he's wearing our shirt. A lot of quality and I'm looking forward to seeing him scoring goals for us."

Matip is absolutely convinced that the qualities that the 23-year-old possesses means he will score goals for Liverpool.

"I think it's a different kind of speciality – physically, speed. And he will score goals, I'm absolutely sure.

"He will just give us an extra power player to really go for everything."

Despite Liverpool's disappointing result in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday, there were some early promising signs from Nunez.

Reds fans will be keen to see him in action again when Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday. 

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

