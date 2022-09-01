Skip to main content

'He Might Give Tsimikas A Chance' - Pundit Speculates On Liverpool's Left-Back Battle

Former England international tips Greek international for more game time.

A familiar sight for Liverpool fans this season has seen Kostas Tsimikas thrown on late in games to replace Andy Robertson.

In fact, in four out of the last five Premier League matches, Jurgen Klopp has used the 26-year-old as a substitute for the Scotland captain on all occasions.

Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson

In an interview with Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor admitted he would not be surprised to see Robertson rested in favour of the Greek international who impressed with two assists against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“You never know. Klopp will think to himself ‘If you’re not performing or you’re looking tired or whatever the reasons are you will be brought off’.

Kostas Tsimikas
“Tsimikas is a good player, he will probably look at starting him and resting Robertson. He might give Tsimikas a chance.

“That’s why you have a squad of players, so you can use everyone. I don’t think it will be a problem for Robertson but he might need taking out of the side for one game.”

LFCTR Verdict

Tsimikas is the perfect competition for Robertson and offers the type of depth that Liverpool need throughout the squad.

There is no doubt he will get a fair amount of playing time with such a busy fixture schedule prior to the World Cup but it's difficult to see him dislodging Robertson as first-choice in Klopp's eyes.

