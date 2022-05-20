'He Seems To Be A Cracking People Person' - Former International Manager On Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has praised Jurgen Klopp for how he manages his squad at Liverpool in a recent interview.

The German has been juggling his options as the team have been fighting on all four fronts and will end the season having taken part in every single game they could have.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish praised Klopp for his people skills and in particular how he has handled those players not getting much game time.

“He seems to be a cracking people person, Klopp.

“By that I mean the team that don’t play every single week, the players don’t play every single week, you don’t see them saying anything bad.

“You don’t hear them grumbling about not getting game time. He’s got a really remarkable personality that has endeared himself to the city of Liverpool and the football world. His players love him.”

IMAGO / PA Images

After winning both the Carabao and FA Cups, Klopp's team will try and add the Premier League to that on Sunday by beating Wolves at Anfield and hoping Manchester City slip up at home to Aston Villa.

Watch out for the build-up and details of when and how to watch the game over the coming days.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |